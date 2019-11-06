Rocking M Media faces another lawsuit as its six Wichita-area stations remain off

Envision has filed a second lawsuit against Rocking M Media and the company’s family members, Christopher Miller, Kristin Miller, Merle Miller and Doris Miller. File photo

This suit, filed in Sedgwick County District Court, contains several allegations related to leases Rocking M had at Envision’s headquarters at 610 N. Main St.

Envision alleges Rocking M failed to vacate the building at the end of its lease and that once locked out it left behind damaged property. The suit also alleges that some property is missing and that Rocking M failed to pay all of the rent it owed on parking spaces.

Previously, Envision filed suit Oct. 11 in Harvey County District Court alleging the Miller family and related businesses owe Envision money.

Envision is involved because of its previous ownership of KKGQ, 92.3-FM, and its status as the licensee.

The Oct. 11 suit says that in 2017 Envision agreed to sell KKGQ and its assets to Rocking M but that Rocking M then failed to meet a payment schedule.

Six Rocking M stations went off the air when Envision posted a note and locked the door to the stations.

KKGQ briefly was back on the air, which caused some to wonder what was happening.

An FCC complaint that Rocking M filed against Envision contains details about it.

A footnote to the complaint explains that Rocking M “was able to put KKGQ back on the air remotely on September 28.” Then, on Oct. 1, someone with access to the studio at Envision shut off the station.

Rocking M again put KKGQ back on remotely on Oct. 5 for a football broadcast and again someone at Envision took the station off the air.

In addition to KKGQ, or Kansas Country as it was known, Wichita stations KIBB, 97.1-FM, which was known as Bob; KVWF, 100.5-FM, which was known as Flight; and KWME, 92.7-FM, which was known as the Blast, are still off the air.

Also, Wellington’s KLEY, 100.3-FM and 1130-AM, which were known as the Wave; and Winfield’s KKLE, 1550-AM, a news and talk station, remain off the air.

Allied Media Partners was supposed to buy the six stations, but the deal fell apart around the time of the Envision lockout.

A number of Wichita-area residents are keeping their station settings in hopes that their favorite programming will return.

While it’s not clear if that will happen, it does look like there is much more to come in the saga of the stations. Look for more information as it’s available.