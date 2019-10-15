The Waterfront lands a cold, cold business

SHARE COPY LINK

Chiropractors Andrew Roy and Jeff Drake are starting a new business together at the Waterfront at 13th and Webb Road.

They’re opening Restore Hyper Wellness & Cryotherapy early next year in the former LivingSound space near Firebirds Wood Fired Grill.

Restore Hyper Wellness is an Austin-based franchise that offers a range of services designed to improve the lives of everyone from serious athletes to people dealing with aging issues.

“It’s very new and up-and-coming treatments,” Roy says. “There’s a ton of stuff we offer.”

For instance, a cryotherapy chamber delivers cold therapy in three minutes. Roy says that helps reduce inflammation and release endorphins that help alleviate pain. He says it also boosts energy and metabolism.

When someone is in a cold atmosphere like the chamber, Roy says, “It helps increase your body’s natural healing abilities.”

For athletes, he says, “They can bounce back a lot quicker that way.”

Roy says there are immediate benefits.

“You can see them right away.”

In addition, cryo slimming and toning with localized treatments give a thermal shock to the skin to help with toning and fat reduction.

“Kind of like a cold . . . liposuction,” Roy says.

There’s also compression therapy that pulses and compresses someone’s legs to help with circulation.

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy delivers 90 to 95 percent pure oxygen through a pressurized chamber.

“More oxygen is going to give you more energy and help with healing,” Roy says.

An infrared sauna that’s similar to a traditional sauna uses infrared light for heat.

“It helps rid the body of toxins,” Roy says.

A near infrared light helps reduce inflammation, edema and pain through photobiomodulation therapy.

And several forms of IV drip therapy can help with a variety of things, like chronic dehydration or detoxification of the liver and kidneys. People can get a dose of micro nutrients from a complex drip of vitamins and minerals.

There’s also a trainer available to help with stretch-based therapy that increases circulation and range of motion.

Eventually, there also will be allergy testing and treatments as well. Roy says the treatments come in cream form to make it more convenient for patients.

The 2,800-square-foot business should be ready in February or March.

Don Piros of Landmark Commercial Real Estate handled the deal for the space.

Roy says he and Drake are keeping their chiropractic businesses in addition to starting Restore Hyper Wellness & Cryotherapy.

“This is just a different model.”