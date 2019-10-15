A new rent-to-own company is entering the Wichita market

Mike’s Rent-to-Own is entering the Wichita market with a new store on the west side. Courtesy illustration

For the first time in its 40-year history, Hutchinson-based Mike’s Rent-to-Own is entering the Wichita market with a full store.

The business has had a small office at 5530 W. Central where it offers loans, but now it’s moving a few blocks down to 8542 W. Central for a 7,500-square-foot store with TVs, furniture, appliances and electronics that are all available to rent to own. The company also offers payday loans and line-of-credit loans.

This makes the ninth Mike’s store in Kansas, which Mike Strong owns with his children, Angela and Michael.

Angela Strong says some Wichita customers use the stores in Newton and El Dorado, so she says the new store is “really just to better serve those customers.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Mike’s also has stores in Hutchinson, Lyons, McPherson, Concordia, Pratt and Salina.

Don Piros of Landmark Commercial Real Estate handled the deal for the Wichita store, which is tentatively set to open Nov. 1.

Angela Strong says her family has more expansion plans for the future, but she can’t say if that includes more Wichita stores or not.

“It’s just a really exciting time for our family,” she says.

Strong says it’s significant to have a family business for four decades.

“It’s a huge deal these days to have a business open that long that isn’t a corporate kind of a deal, and we’re really excited to expand out into the Wichita market and couldn’t be happier for our customers.”

Listen to our daily briefing on Google Home or Alexa: