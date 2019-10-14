These brothers are Reddi to buy again — and again

The Reddi Industries headquarters at 6205 E. Kellogg is growing again thanks to the acquisitions of Welch’s Heating & Air and JP Service Heating and Air Conditioning. File photo

Reddi Industries has closed on the purchase of two more companies and is getting ready to buy another.

The company — which does heating and air, plumbing, electrical, irrigation, sprinklers, fencing, lawn care, garage doors, appliance repair and industrial services — has been in serious acquisition mode for a few years now.

“It’s just been a good way to grow our business,” Zack Steven says.

He and his brother Tommy’s latest purchase is Welch’s Heating & Air in Andover, which Steven says has been in business for more than 30 years.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“Good company, good name,” he says. “They have a definite niche with . . . the geothermal systems.”

Those are systems that use water to heat and cool.

Steven says David and Penne Welch are the owners, and David will stay on and work with Reddi at the company’s headquarters. Reddi also is hiring the Welch’s other seven or eight employees as well.

This spring, Reddi also purchased JP Service Heating and Air Conditioning in Belle Plaine. Owners Jason and Jennifer Pelkey are both staying on with Reddi as are their four employees.

“These owners have so much pride in what they’ve built,” Steven says of all the companies Reddi has acquired.

“Rightly so for the time and effort they’ve put into building their businesses.”

While buying other companies that do the same work as his company isn’t exactly easy, Steven says that “it’s kind of a no-brainer for us.”

“We’ve able to add some valuable employees.”

He says the customer bases are important, too.

Steven says he’s open to buying businesses outside of the current services Reddi offers.

“As long as we feel like it’s a fit, we’d look at it.”

Look for more news in the next few weeks on one more Reddi acquisition, this time a little farther out of the market.