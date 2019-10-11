Cafe Bel Ami likely is leaving its longtime spot in the O’Rourke Title Building downtown. Owner Nabil Bacha hopes to make a decision on one of three possible new sites soon. File photo

One of Wichita’s longtime favorite older restaurants may be moving.

Cafe Bel Ami has been in the O’Rourke Title Building downtown for more than 20 years. Owner Nabil Bacha says he can’t even remember how long it’s been. He’s more concerned with the future at the moment and where might be best to move.

“I think it’s time really,” Bacha says. “Downtown is not the same, especially where we’re at.”

He says it would be better to be in “more of an action area” downtown, such as closer to Old Town Square.

Bacha says there’s a lot of construction around him, and he says there are issues at his building that are prompting the move as well.

Also, Bacha is getting some offers from others to move to their buildings. He says he’d rather not share details on who and where just yet.

“It’s all up in the air still.”

Bacha says he has three different directions he could go, and he’s waiting on all information from each before making a decision.

“I don’t know, we’ll see,” he says. “This is just testing the waters.”