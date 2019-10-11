This neighborhood is getting an $11 million expansion

The Welcome Home community at 5111 S. Meridian in Haysville is undergoing an $11 million expansion. Courtesy photo

The Welcome Home community at 5111 S. Meridian in Haysville is expanding in a big way.

“We’re doing a $11 million manufactured housing expansion,” says Paul Treadwell.

“It’s a huge project.”

The community, which opened in 1998, has had 182 home lots and has been full for several years.

“We fill them about as fast as we get them ready,” Treadwell says.

Last year, he sold the Lifestyle Mobile Home Park in east Wichita.

“We took the money and reinvested it in the homes,” Treadwell says of Welcome Home.

He’s adding about 160 more lots now.

Forty units have already been installed and sold.

“We have 120 more lots to complete with streets and sewers,” Treadwell says.

“The weather’s slowed us down some with all the rain.”

There are single-wide and double-wide homes with two to four bedrooms starting at $599 a month.

Welcome Home general manager Carrie Soto says it is affordable housing in a growing area and that Welcome Home is happy to be part of that growth.

Treadwell also owns Dandales, the western wear store.

The store has been through a lot with construction along Kellogg. It’s open now, but access has “really sort of been limited,” Treadwell says.

He says he hopes to have a grand reopening around Thanksgiving “to start off the new era.”

Look for more information then.