Butcher Block owners are going on sabbatical, but what’s next for the store?

Butcher Block owners Danny and Tina Collins are going on a sabbatical after selling all the inventory at their longtime Maize store. Within a month, they say they’ll have news about the store’s next iteration. Courtesy photo

Something is going on with the Butcher Block, a longtime business in Maize, but it’s not entirely clear what exactly that is yet.

“We’ll have some news coming up,” owner Danny Collins says. “I’m thinking we’ll make an announcement within the month.”

In the meantime, he says he and his wife, Tina, are “going on a sabbatical.”

First, though, they’re trying to sell their entire inventory of fresh and frozen meat.

“Our biggest seller is our 7-ounce bacon-wrapped filet,” Danny Collins says.

Following a notice they put on Facebook and a sign they put in their window at 5201 N. Maize Road, the couple say they’ve been swamped.

“Things are a little hectic,” Danny Collins says.

“I was not prepared for . . . such a busy day.”

He opened the Butcher Block in 1989 with his brother, Randy, who was only at the business a short while.

Collins says he and his wife will remain in business but may potentially move.

“Not to be keeping things from people,” he says.

“Nothing is set in stone.”

Through their Facebook post and note at the business, Collins and his wife let their customers know they “are very grateful for the love, loyalty and friendship each of you have shown us over the years.”

“We plan to continue providing these people with quality meat into the future,” Danny Collins says.

First, though, there’s that sabbatical, he says.

“We’re going to go do something fun for sure.”