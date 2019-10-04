Yet another health-focused store to open, this time on North Rock Road

Natalie Greenlee is opening a third Health Connection to sell natural healing products and services. The new one will be at Killarney Plaza at 3101 N. Rock Road. Courtesy photo

A fire at one of her businesses is prompting Natalie Greenlee to start another.

Greenlee owns Health Connection, which is what she calls “an alternative medicine and holistic healing store.”

She has one store in Delano and another in Rose Hill, but that one was part of a larger strip center fire earlier this year and still has not been able to reopen.

Greenlee has been operating the Rose Hill store out of Auto Body Connection, but not yet being able to open in her old space got her thinking about a new store.

“We were just going to stick with the two.”

Instead, she’s opening a third store on Oct. 19 at 3101 N. Rock Road in Killarney Center.

Craig Ablah of Classic Real Estate handled the deal and says this lease brings the 22,800-square-foot center to 100 percent occupancy.

“In this new store, it’s going to be more of a health collective,” Greenlee says.

Leaf & Stone Apothecary also will be in the space and will offer herb classes to help people learn about essential oils. There will be other instruction as well, such as how to make almond milk or topical salves.

Greenlee is looking for a third occupant as well, particularly one who can do energy healings.

Her mother, Teressa Hammond, travels between the other two stores doing reiki and quantum healing, but Greenlee says making it to a third store will be too much.

The new Health Connection will have CBD products, herbal teas and blends, pain creams, topicals and its own incense.

There’s also going to be an oxygen bar, ionic foot detox and painting.

“We originally wanted to offer paint therapy,” Greenlee says. “Paint therapy can be very soothing.”

At her Delano store, it turned into just a fun monthly class.

Also, Greenlee says she applied for and received a permit to grow and process hemp to make her own products. She says it’s important to her to have Kansas products on her shelves.

Greenlee says her goal is to have everything at the new collective businesses work together.

“We’re all about mind, body and soul.”