Spirit AeroSystems supplier cuts out intermediary and establishes Wichita warehouse

SHARE COPY LINK

Turkish Aerospace Industries USA has been supplying parts to Spirit AeroSystems through an intermediary, but it’s now opening a Wichita warehouse to supply those parts directly.

TAI USA general manager Mustafa Guroglu says this will give the company more control over the 40,000 parts it supplies Spirit every month.

The new 7,500-square-foot warehouse is at 9809 E. Orm in the Webb Road Business Park.

Initially, Guroglu says there will be three employees.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Sheri Proctor of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Alliance handled the deal.