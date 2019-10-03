Can tasty be healthy? Alisha Ream of the new Downtown Nutrition says she can prove it

SHARE COPY LINK

Customer demand from one business is leading Alisha Ream to open another.

Ream had been a partner in Shape’n It Up, a nutritional shake business on the west side.

She says she received so many requests for a downtown site that she’s starting Downtown Nutrition in Eaton Place at 108 S. Emporia.

“It’s just such a growing area right now,” Ream says.

“Our goal is to bring good nutrition to people in a tasty way.”

The shakes and teas are Herbalife-based products.

There are pre- and post-workout drinks and meal-replacement drinks.

There are energy teas, including some with B12 added for what Ream calls “a focused, get-stuff-done kind of energy, not a jittery, bouncing-off-the-walls type energy.”

She says Shape’n It Up customers are “just kind of amazed the way it makes them feel.”

Ream says the shakes taste like ice cream but are healthy, with between 24 and 41 grams of protein. Calories start at 200 per drink and go to 310.

There will be about 70 flavors of shakes on the daily menu, and then there will be a monthly specialty menu as well.

“Of course, right now we have about 17 pumpkin flavors,” Ream laughs.

Shakes start at $7 and are meal replacements.

There’s a combo customers can buy with a shake, a tea and an aloe shot, which Ream says helps with nutrient absorption.

She hopes to open Downtown Nutrition on Monday, but that depends on whether cabinets and counter tops can be installed in time.

Stephanie Wise of John T. Arnold Associates handled the deal for the space, which once was home to FNL Denim.

There will be some seating, though the space is relatively small.

Ream says her goal is to teach customers about good nutrition, “but also just give them a fun and healthy environment that they can come into.”

She says she hopes it’s a place where they can “get away from their troubles.”

“We want to be a positive place that people come to.”

