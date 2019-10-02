New Farmers Insurance agency opens on Webb Road

Photo illustration

After working for Devlin Enterprises for the last several years, Lori Pabst has started her own Farmers Insurance office, Lori Pabst Agency.

Pabst says what intrigued her about the business is “you can obviously make it what you want.”

She says she loves the camaraderie of Farmers agents and “just the support that everybody gives each other” even though they’re in competition.

Her agency offers property, casualty, commercial, life and specialty insurance.

Pabst recently signed a lease at 550 N. Webb Road.

Whitney Vliet Ward of J.P. Weigand & Sons handled the deal.