A well-known figure in Delano starts a Joyous new business

SHARE COPY LINK

After seven years working at his parents’ All Things Barbecue, Josh Cary is opening Joyous Green, A Wellness Boutique, for his existing online CBD and essential oil business.

“It was a bit of a leap of faith definitely to drain our savings and kind of put everything into this shop and go for it,” Cary says.

Working for his dad, Don Cary, gave him some confidence, though.

“I’ve learned so much from my father as a business mentor,” Josh Cary says.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

He and his wife, Tessia, and father-in-law, Larry Sherrod, are opening Joyous Green together.

Sherrod has been in the essential oil and all-natural wellness business for 13 years.

Cary, who had been e-commerce director for All Things Barbecue, and his wife have been selling CBD products and arnica CBD — an essential oil combined with CBD that Cary says helps relieve pain and inflammation — online for a year.

Tessia Cary, a nurse at the Kansas Heart Hospital, encouraged her husband to try CBD products to help with inflammation. Josh Cary says he became a convert.

He says as their brand has grown, they thought it made sense to have a presence as “a nice locally owned wellness shop” with a range of products.

The store is at the southeast corner of Douglas and Walnut in Delano, which is the opposite corner from the new Coney Island Hot Weiners. It’s also not far from All Things Barbecue.

Whitney Vliet Ward and Ben Gartner of J.P. Weigand & Sons handled the deal for the space.

As of Tuesday, the store is having a soft opening, though for now it’s mostly serving online customers who have placed orders. The store is still being stocked.

“We’re almost there,” Cary says.

It should be completely ready by Nov. 1.

Cary says other storefronts are possible in the future, but expanding the brand’s presence through the wholesale side is more likely.

“I think that’s where the growth is.”

He says he doesn’t want to say too much yet, but the brand will continue to expand with new products as well.

“We’re going to keep expanding our line into some natural wellness remedies,” Cary says.

“We’re more than just a CBD shop.”