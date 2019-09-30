New business forms to help the average person easily navigate IT issues

Owners of the new OwnIT say they formed the business to help the average person easily navigate issues with electronics, such as computers, phones and home automation. Getty Images

The new OwnIT may have IT in its name, but the owners prefer to think of their business as an electronics company.

“We actually don’t like the term tech,” says Josh Floyd.

It’s an easy way to explain what the company does, though.

“We’re essentially a company that connects regular people with any kind of technological issue with highly skilled technological partners that will help those people solve those issues,” Floyd says.

That could be computer, phone or home automation issues.

A couple of the four owners used to work at a larger IT company and saw a lot of pitfalls for the average person, Floyd says.

“They really saw an opportunity to make it easier on that consumer.”

OwnIT customers can go to ownit.help, fill out a quick form and get a call from one of the partners.

“One of our partners will claim it — they’ll own it, which is where our name comes from,” Floyd says.

If an issue gets resolved over the phone, there’s no charge. Otherwise, a partner will go to the customer for a charge.

Brandon Green is the chief product developer.

“He’s the boots on the ground,” Floyd says. “He’s our main technical partner right now.”

Brian Richardson is the chief developer, or as Floyd puts it, “The brains behind the site.”

Nick Petersen is CEO, and Floyd is handling marketing among other things. He’s based in Lincoln, Neb. The rest of the partners are in Wichita.

Floyd says Wichita is an ideal market to start the business.

“The population isn’t so big that it’s like drinking from a fire hose.”

The partners want to expand to other markets and eventually work in home automation as well.

That’s down the road, though, Floyd says.

“first and foremost, we want to grow.”