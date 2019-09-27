One Wichita collision repair business sells, another expands yet again

Wichita’s All Angles Collision Repair is expanding again, and the competing Auto Craft Collision Repair has sold to Oklahoma City-based Collision Works. hayworth

Through the years, Have You Heard? has kept up with expansions of the fast-growing All Angles Collision Repair and the competing Auto Craft Collision Repair.

Both have news once again.

All Angles is building its sixth site — the fifth in Wichita — at the former Denning’s Greenhouse & Garden Center site.

The almost 30-year-old business had been on not quite three acres at 10707 W. 21st St., which is across from the Applebee’s near 21st and Maize Road.

“We are really looking forward to being at that location,” says Shane Lymer, All Angles general manager.

He says there’s not a lot of competition for business in that area.

Lymer says the new building will be similar to the last Wichita one the company opened at 2809 N. Greenwich in late 2017, though at 15,500 square feet the new one will be a bit smaller.

“Because of our process, we’ve actually figured out we can operate in a much smaller facility,” Lymer says.

As the name says, the company fixes vehicles that have been in accidents.

“We’ll help you navigate that entire process,” Lymer says.

The new site will open in February or March.

All Angles also has a Topeka site, and Lymer says there could be more expansion there.

“Possibly even in Wichita here as well.”

Auto Craft’s news is slightly different this time. Instead of another expansion, the company has sold to Oklahoma City-based Collision Works.

With its purchase of eight Auto Craft sites in Wichita, Andover, Junction City and Tulsa, Collision Works says it is now the largest independent collision and paint repair business in Kansas and Oklahoma with 30 sites.

“For the past 30 years our team has focused on delivering outstanding customer service and quality collision repairs,” Auto Craft president J.R. Sartain said in a statement, “and we know Collision Works will continue that tradition.”