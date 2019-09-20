Sixth Oakwood WaterWalk opens, three more under construction

The newest Oakwood WaterWalk property in Overland Park features an open-concept lobby along with upgraded finishes and furniture. Courtesy photo

The sixth Oakwood WaterWalk extended-stay apartment property opened this week in Overland Park near Metcalf Avenue and College Boulevard.

“It’s very different than Wichita, but it has a lot of what we’ve done in Denver and San Antonio,” says Jack DeBoer.

DeBoer started the brand, his fifth national apartment brand, about five years ago and partnered with Los Angeles-based Oakwood this spring.

Oakwood is a national leader in furnished housing and service apartments.

WaterWalk International executive vice president Mimi Rogers says there have been upgrades in the lobby, which is now much more of an open concept, and with furniture and finishes.

Rogers says the furniture is now more modern, and there are updates in the kitchen, too, including granite and slate finishes.

“I’m really proud of what the team did there,” DeBoer says.

The footprint of the units has remained the same.

Rogers says three more properties are under construction in Charlotte, Raleigh, N.C., and Minneapolis, and 10 more are in the planning stage and should be built in the next year or two.