Everyone says Wichita is an entrepreneurial town, but even for 9-year-olds?

Brittany Burrough and her daughter, 9-year-old Queen Chalmers, are opening Royalty Kids Kouture Boutique & Spa at the Shops at Tallgrass near 21st and Rock Road. The spa for girls was Queen’s idea, her mom says. Courtesy photo

Queen Chalmers is getting an early start on entrepreneurship.

The 9-year-old has been a model since age 2, and she likes doing her nails and following a beauty regimen.

She asked her mother, Brittany Burrough, about starting a spa for girls like herself.

“She kind of came up with the idea,” Burrough says.

They’re now opening Royalty Kids Kouture Boutique & Spa at the Shops at Tallgrass near 21st and Rock Road.

“She’s actually my business partner,” Burrough says of her daughter.

Neither will run it day-to-day, though.

Queen, of course, will be in school. And Burrough is pregnant with twins.

“I’ve had, like, a really rocky pregnancy,” she says.

So she’s hired someone to run the business.

“It’s basically a boutique and spa for little girls,” Burrough says.

There will be manicures, pedicures, facials, massages and hair and makeup styling.

There also will be a boutique with clothing and accessories for girls and boys.

Burrough says she had an online boutique and also was a party planner and wanted to combine both businesses.

She’ll host birthday parties and camps in the space and “also do mommy-and-me days as well,” she says.

Burrough says she envisions the spa being for 2- to 12-year-olds.

Though she’s thinking it’ll be geared to girls, she’s open to giving, say, a pedicure, to boys.

“I’m perfectly fine with that.”

Craig Simon of Landmark Commercial Real Estate and Kameron Rich of J.P. Weigand & Sons handled the deal for the Tallgrass space.

Royalty Kids Kouture will have a grand opening from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday with games, music and door prizes.

Queen will greet guests, including her fellow Girl Scouts who are going to learn about business and earn a badge in the process.

Burrough says Queen has done a lot to help set up the business, such as painting and stocking merchandise, and she’d one day like her to take over the business or start one of her own.

“I am actually trying to teach her how to be an entrepreneur.”