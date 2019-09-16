Resale shop to move to new space this week

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fit For A Queen, a plus-size resale shop, is moving to new space this week.

The store is opening Thursday at 207 N. Hillside.

At 2,000 square feet, the store is smaller than what it has been, so owner Pia Schwamman is going to discontinue selling men’s clothing.

“I just can’t,” she says.

Also with the move, she’s adding Tuesdays, so the store will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Schwamman says she’s also adding size 14 for women’s clothing.

The shop sells what Schwamman calls gently used clothes, shoes size 10 and up and jewelry.

