Husband and wife to open their second chiropractic office, this time on the west side

Chiropractors Rachel and Keith Sparks are preparing to open their second ICT Muscle & Joint Clinic, this time on the west side. Courtesy photo

Chiropractors — and husband and wife — Keith and Rachel Sparks are preparing to open their second ICT Muscle & Joint Clinic, this time on the west side.

They opened their first three and a half years ago at 7829 E. Rockhill St. not far from Bradley Fair.

The new one will be at 7330 W. Maple just west of Ridge Road.

“Wichita really likes its east and west sides,” Rachel Sparks says.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

She’s from the west side. Her husband is a Missouri transplant. Sparks says it took some time for her husband to learn that Wichitans “like to stick to their side of town.”

“He just didn’t quite get that,” she says.

“We do have the reluctant patients who will drive.”

Sparks says they’re excited about the new office.

The new office likely will open by Sept. 23.

Sparks says she and her husband are chiropractors by education, but she says they lean toward physical therapy.

That means they do adjustments but also exercises and rehabilitation and soft tissue work.

There are two associates as well.

More expansion is likely in the future, too.

“We have many big ideas,” Rachel Sparks says.

“We like the idea of Derby just . . . because it seems to be growing,” she says “We feel like there’s probably a need down there as well.”

Sparks says nothing will happen for a while, though.

“We’ll try to pace ourselves.”