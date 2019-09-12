East-side store reopens following July fire

The east-side Horton’s Carpets has reopened following a July fire. Courtesy photo

Jesse Sauer says he didn’t need to remodel his Horton’s Carpets at 13th and Greenwich, but that’s what happened after a July 3 fire.

An electrical shortage caused a fire in the warehouse behind the store.

“It just basically burnt our warehouse down,” Sauer says.

The warehouse is still not back open — the company is working out of another warehouse — but the store is back in business.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The showroom has been closed for cleaning and repairs for two months.

Sauer says he “basically had to remodel the whole front of the store.”

He says even though the store is 15 years old, it didn’t need remodeling.

“We keep everything really up to date. . . . And it doesn’t look too much different than it did.”

Also, Sauer says, the warehouse was less than two years old.

“This doesn’t really benefit us in any way, unfortunately.”