A new college to move to the old Heritage College space near McConnell Air Force Base

A new college is taking part of the old Heritage College space at 2800 S. Rock Road just outside of the gate at McConnell Air Force Base.

Southwestern College Professional Studies — the online studies division of Winfield-based Southwestern College — is moving to the building on Oct. 7.

“An opportunity came up for us to lease that space,” says Jen Caughron, director of enrollment services and marketing.

She says the move makes sense because a big part of the online focus is helping people in the military who are seeking degrees.

“It made sense for us to be a little more visible and closer to them,” Caughron says.

Though studies are online, she says Southwestern staff members will be at the building if anyone prefers to meet in person.

“We do have a military education specialist on site as well,” Caughron says.

That’s someone who can help guide members of the military on benefits and other issues.

Currently, the online staff is a mile down the street at Pawnee and Rock Road. Southwestern will discontinue using that space after the move.