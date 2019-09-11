The chamber is capitalizing on politics for its November annual meeting

Michael Steele, MSNBC commentator and former chairman of the Republican National Committee, is one of two political analysts speaking at the Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting in November.

It seems hard to escape politics these days, and the Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce is capitalizing on that with two political analysts as speakers for its annual meeting on Nov. 19.

Paul Begala, a CNN commentator and former adviser to President Clinton, and Michael Steele, MSNBC commentator and former chairman of the Republican National Committee, will each talk separately before having an on-stage discussion on the global political landscape.

“I’m really looking forward to listening to the different viewpoints represented by both analysts,” said a statement from Envision president and CEO Michael Monteferrante, who is this year’s chamber chairman.

Monteferrante will moderate the discussion, which he said is “of vital interest to Chamber members and their business interests.”

“We’re all directly impacted by decisions made in Washington about the global marketplace,” he said in his statement. “International trade has been an important element of every one of our discussions this year with our state and federal elected officials.”

The annual meeting is at Century II, and it starts with a 6:15 p.m. dinner followed by the program at 7 p.m. The general public is welcome. Tickets, which are available at wichitachamber.org, can be purchased solely for the program or with the dinner included.