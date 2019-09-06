Another sweet deal for Normandie Center, and this is a familiar one

How to make a dump cake (FILE VIDEO -- 2016) “Delicious Dump Cakes,” a cookbook by Kansas City home economists Roxanne Wyss and Kathy Moore features many delicious recipes including Brownie Turtle Pecan Dump Cake. Here, Wyss shows it really is easy to make a dump cake. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK (FILE VIDEO -- 2016) “Delicious Dump Cakes,” a cookbook by Kansas City home economists Roxanne Wyss and Kathy Moore features many delicious recipes including Brownie Turtle Pecan Dump Cake. Here, Wyss shows it really is easy to make a dump cake.

Running a business is hard enough without having to move twice within a year, but that’s what Marilyn Ramsey and Sherry Stavig have decided to do with their River City Sweet Shop.

The store is returning to Normandie Center at Central and Woodlawn, where it used to be known as Sweetly Scrumptious, and adding some new partnerships.

“I’m not thrilled about having to move again,” Ramsey says.

It comes as the business is taking on some new ventures as well.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“It’s kind of crazy right now,” Ramsey says.

The store will open in the former Seafood Shop space and between Aria Bakery, which is opening this month, and Yoder Meats. Yokohama Ramen Izakaya also is opening there.

Ramsey says the businesses should complement each other well.

“It’s going to be booming over there,” she says. “We just think it’s going to be great for us.”

Foot traffic is one of the main reasons Ramsey and Stavig have decided to move their business, which sells cupcakes, cakes, cake balls, cake pops, pies and now scones, too.

They have been in the Prairie Village Shopping Center at 13th and Woodlawn next to LaVela, which is the Candle Club’s event space.

“People didn’t know that we were there,” Ramsey says. “People still thought that we were at Normandie.”

She says a lack of signage hurt, too. That won’t be an issue at Normandie. Ramsey says the new owners of the center are putting more than $1 million into upgrades there, and River City will have a couple of prominent signs.

Also, she says the Seafood Shop space had everything River City needs, such as a freezer and a hood.

“We couldn’t pass it up.”

The business will be in its new space by Sept. 30.

Ramsey and Stavig also are in the process of partnering with Kookaburra Coffee to sell their products in Kookaburra’s west-side site at 9414 W. Central, and they’re working with Overland Park-based Happy Food Co. to help the company cater desserts.

“That’s another big one that’s coming up,” Ramsey says.

It’s all a lot to take on, she says.

“We just feel like in order to take the business to the next level, we need to make these changes.”

As excited as she and Stavig are, Ramsey says, “It’s kind of scary. Not gonna lie.”