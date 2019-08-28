New outdoor and RV stores undergo one more rebranding before grand opening

The new, and newly named, Gander RV & Outdoors is having a grand opening at Steeple Bay Thursday through Monday. File photo

There appears to be one final rebranding just in time for the opening of Gander RV & Outdoors this weekend at Steeple Bay, Triple Crown Realty Trust’s new development at I-235 and Seneca.

Earlier this month, Have You Heard? reported that Camping World Holdings chairman and CEO Marcus Lemonis is still bringing RVs to Wichita, but it won’t be under the Camping World name as planned.

We reported that Gander RV is how the store will be branded here, and it will be within a new Gander Outdoors store. That’s the updated version of the former Gander Mountain that used to be in the WaterWalk development downtown.

According to a news release this week, the two stores will share the single name of Gander RV & Outdoors.

Grand opening festivities will be Thursday through Monday.

At 1 p.m. Saturday, there will be the chain’s signature flag-raising ceremony in which a 3,200-square-foot flag — that’s bigger than the average Wichita house — is raised to honor first responders and current and former members of the military.

At 2 p.m., there will be a ribbon cutting. There also will be food, music, prizes and activities.

Lemonis, who is known for the reality show “The Profit,” often attends grand openings for his stores. A spokeswoman says he has a conflict and won’t be able to come to Wichita.