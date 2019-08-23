New restoration franchise opening to serve Sedgwick and Butler counties

Sara Cloud, left, and Lauren James are opening PuroClean of East Wichita, a restoration franchise that will serve Sedgwick and Butler counties. Courtesy photo

It wasn’t quite in time for the torrential downpour of this spring, but a new restoration company is opening in Wichita.

Sara Cloud and Lauren James are opening PuroClean of East Wichita, a restoration franchise that treats damage from water, fire, mold, and biohazards.

The Florida-based franchise has more than 300 franchises nationally and in Canada.

James’ husband, Tim, has been in the restoration business for 22 years and was PuroClean’s regional director. He’s worked every major hurricane since 2004 among other catastrophic jobs.

He’ll be PuroClean of East Wichita’s director of operations.

Cloud will handle marketing and sales, and Lauren James will run the office.

Tim James will be on site with technicians. The company will hire two to start and eventually have 10 to 15 workers.

The business, which eventually will have a west-side office as well, will serve Sedgwick and Butler counties. Other areas are possibilities as well depending on how far they are and how big the jobs are.

Cloud and Lauren James say they expect water mitigation to be the biggest part of their business.

“Being in a franchise . . . we do have a support system and experts in all fields of restoration,” Cloud says.

She says there are already “a lot of good companies here, but I don’t know if there are a lot of great companies.”

Cloud says the PuroClean culture and service will set the company apart.

“It’s relentless customer service.”