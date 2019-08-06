Restaurant chain to expand with Greenwich Place site and convert to updated concept

Schlotzsky’s Austin Eatery will open at Greenwich Place by Blaze Pizza by late this year. Courtesy photo

Schlotzsky’s franchisees J.J. and Hortencia Ramsey are preparing to remodel and rebrand their four Wichita restaurants and add a fifth restaurant as well.

Schlotzsky’s Austin Eatery is going to open late this year next to Blaze Pizza in Greenwich Place at K-96 and Greenwich.

“It’s just a completely diff look form the current brand,” J.J. Ramsey says.

He says the new concept is more inviting.

“It’s a place you want to hang out. . . . It doesn’t look like a quick-service restaurant anymore.”

The approximately 60-seat restaurant will have a drive-through. A small part of the 2,400 square feet will co-brand with Cinnabon to serve that company’s famous cinnamon rolls.

This new restaurant will make 10 for the Ramseys, who are based in Bentonville, Ark.

They’ve already converted their Salina Schlotzsky’s into a Schlotzsky’s Austin Eatery.

When the Ramseys start converting their Wichita ones depends on funding, but they hope be done no later than early next summer.

“Once we get started, we can do them very quickly,” J.J. Ramsey says.

He says the goal for the Greenwich Place restaurant is to have it open no later than Dec. 15, but it could be as early as Nov. 1.

Troy Farha of NAI Martens handled the deal.

J.J. Ramsey says there’s incredible synergy at Greenwich Place with the other restaurants and retailers there.

“It’s an amazing location.”

For anyone who hasn’t been to a Schlotzsky’s, Ramsey says all of its bread and pizza crusts are made from scratch, and the restaurant uses all fresh ingredients.

There are flatbreads, soups and salads, but Ramsey says its sandwiches that Schlotzsky’s is known for.

“We have the best sandwich, I think, in the world.”