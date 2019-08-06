New Old Town business adds more Fun to the growing Second and St. Francis area

Ipei Chung, left, is opening the Fun Venue in Old Town with her family. That includes her sons, Jesse Chaithonh, who is in front of her, and Jason L. Chaithonh, who named the business. Also pictured are her husband, Jason Saty Chaithonh, and niece, Melody Lina Chaithonh, who is the venue’s advertising director. Courtesy photo

Another new business is adding to the growing Second and St. Francis area, and it fits in with the “fun” theme already going.

Ipei Chung has started the Fun Venue in the former Steel club space at 221 N. St. Francis just south of Second Street.

Chung purchased the 3,600-square-foot building a decade ago and had a photography business there until she had children. She then leased the space to the short-lived Steel.

“Now my kids are older,” Chung says.

She says she thought a venue would fit well with the area, which includes the nearby Loony Bin comedy club, the Wave entertainment venue and Chung’s future neighbor, Cocoa Dolce.

“It seems like a lot of people are looking for space,” Chung says of venue rentals.

She says she was trying to come up with a name that featured “fun.” Chung’s son, 6-year-old Jason Chaithonh, came up with Fun Venue.

There is a patio at the venue along with a bar that renters can stock with their own supplies. They also can bring in their own food.

Monday through Thursday, Chung will charge $50 an hour.

Friday before 5 p.m. is $60 an hour, and it’s $100 an hour after 5 p.m.

On Saturday and Sunday, the cost is $100 an hour before 5 p.m. and $150 after 5 p.m.

There are 30 minutes free for setting up and 30 minutes free for taking down an event.

Chung says if an event is more than $1,000, there is one free additional hour.

She says there is room for 80 people inside and 45 people outside.

“I hope there’s a need for it.”