One more good piece of Trader Joe’s news

A spokeswoman says Trader Joe’s will open at Bradley Fair by the end of the year, but sources say it will be sooner than that. Look for it to open sometime in October. Courtesy photo

For everyone crazy excited about Trader Joe’s opening in Wichita — and there are many — there’s more good news.

The wait isn’t going to take as long as expected.

In April, Have You Heard? first reported that the the much-requested California grocery chain is “taking the necessary steps” to open in the former Fresh Market space at Bradley Fair.

Last month, a company spokeswoman said the store would open by the end of the year.

Now, sources say it looks like it will be more like October when the doors open. There’s been lots of work going on in the space, and the company has been hiring workers. There’s also now a “coming soon” banner at the space.

Previously, Bradley Fair developer Laham Development had not confirmed that Trader Joe’s is coming, but spokeswoman Amy Liebau now does.

“Trader Joe’s is one of the hottest retailers in the country and we are excited that they chose Bradley Fair as their new home in Wichita,” Liebau said in an e-mailed statement. “We love bringing new stores to Wichita – especially ones that our customers have been requesting for years.”

Liebau didn’t address a possible opening date, but her statement did hint at some other things to come at Bradley Fair.

“We are hoping to make additional announcements very soon that we believe Wichitans will be equally excited about.”