Two west-side chiropractic offices to open in Wichita

Jessica Gault and Grady Goff are opening Restoration Chiropractic Thursday at Tyler Pointe and plan an open house from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Courtesy photo

Two new chiropractic offices are opening on the west side on Thursday.

Restoration Chiropractic is opening in Tyler Pointe near 13th and Tyler, and the Wichita Pain Center is opening in the same building as Advanced Wellness and Rehab at 2020 N. Tyler near 21st and Tyler.

The Pain Center and Advanced Wellness will share common areas.

Chiropractor Tracy Norris is opening the Pain Center following several ventures into e-commerce.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“I have a few websites left, but I’m winding those down.”

Norris says he’s “going back to what I was trained to do.”

“I was wanting to get back to patient care,” he says. “I missed the one-on-one aspect of it.”

Norris says his “philosophy is a bit different.” He says he has more of a self-treatment approach so patients can help heal themselves and not have as many appointments.

“It’s not just a simple chiropractic office any longer.”

At Restoration Chiropractic, owners Jessica Gault and Grady Goff each have specialties as well.

The two graduated from Cleveland University in Overland Park in August 2018.

Gault is a Kingman native and wanted to open in Wichita since there are more people here.

She specializes in treating pregnant women, babies and children.

Goff, who is from Manhattan, specializes in a torque-release technique that uses an instrument called an Integrator to treat patients instead of using his hands.

“Our focus is on corrective care,” Gault says. “Kind of restoring the curves of the body, restoring the power of the body.”

Charlie King of Occidental Management handled the deal for the Tyler Pointe space.

Restoration Chiropractic is holding an open house from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday.