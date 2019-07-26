New Old Town business is an Enigma

Former Bella Luna Cafe general manager Ali Kibar is opening Enigma Club & Lounge in Old Town just south of Slickwraps. Kibar says there will be two sides to the business, one for chilling and one for dancing.

Ali Kibar has always wanted to own his own business, but he purposefully went to work for Matteo Taha as general manager at Bella Luna Cafe to gain experience first.

“It did help me a lot,” Kibar says.

He says being in charge of people and liquor sales were good for “helping my management style.”

Now, Kibar is preparing to open Enigma Club & Lounge at 351 N. Mosley just south of Slickwraps in Old Town.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

He says there will be two sides to the business “just like the name says.”

Earlier in the evening, Enigma will feature a lounge “where you can just go and chill out and relax.”

Later, there will be dance music.

There will be theme nights that will feature things like international music, Arab music or oldies.

On Friday and Saturday nights, there will be more hard-hitting techno-type music. Kibar says he can’t find that kind of music in Wichita.

“That’s one of the reasons I don’t like going out at night,” he says. “I honestly don’t like the music scene personally.”

However, he says he knows not everyone shares his tastes, which is why he wants to offer other things on other nights.

Kibar hopes to open in September, but it could be as late as October. The 3,700-square-foot space he’s taking is a former warehouse and needs all new electrical and plumbing.

While Kibar says he feels ready to open his own place, he also knows he can count on Taha if he needs his help.

“He’s been in the business for so long,” Kibar says.

“He was not just my boss. He’s my friend.”