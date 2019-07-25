Carrie Rengers
Another new business is coming to the 21st and Webb Road area
Grand Nails Spa is opening at 9742 E. 21st St. just east of the intersection next to the Crafted coffee house.
The business, which will open in the first week or two of August depending on inspections, initially will offer manicures and pedicures with 16 pedicure chairs and 12 manicure tables.
Eventually, it will add waxing and facials as well.
The brother and sister who are opening Grand Nails prefer not to be named.
Stephanie Wise of John T. Arnold Associates handled the deal for the 1,800 square feet.
