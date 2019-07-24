Family of slain Neighbors Bar & Grill owner invites customers to open house Wednesday

Wichita police discuss killing of restaurateur Chuck Giles Wichita police Capt. Brent Allred discusses details of 55-year-old Charles "Chuck" Giles' killing on Friday night. Police say Giles, owner of Neighbors Bar and Grill, was likely targeted. (July 22, 2019) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Wichita police Capt. Brent Allred discusses details of 55-year-old Charles "Chuck" Giles' killing on Friday night. Police say Giles, owner of Neighbors Bar and Grill, was likely targeted. (July 22, 2019)

The family of Chuck Giles, the slain owner of Neighbors Bar & Grill, is having an open house at the restaurant on Wednesday to celebrate his life.

“I hope all of our customers stop by,” says Connie Schrader, Giles’ longtime companion.

Despite the sad reason for the get-together — police believe Giles was targeted for robbery after he got off of work on Friday — Schrader says Neighbors staff and customers have been together for a long time.

“We’re just one big, happy family.”

The restaurant, which is at 2315 W. 21st St. just west of 21st and Amidon, will receive visitors from 3 to 7 p.m.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at GracePoint Church at 9035 W. Central.

Schrader laughs when asked what Giles would think of a celebration of him at the restaurant.

“Well, he’d probably tell us to get back to work, that we didn’t need to do this for him.”