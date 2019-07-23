Rodney Steven II seeks to expand Derby’s STAR bonds district for sports camp complex

Genesis Health Clubs founder Rodney Steven II is proposing a new multisport camp that would join Field Station: Dinosaurs in Derby’s STAR bonds district. File photo

Genesis Health Clubs founder Rodney Steven II and others are appearing before the Derby City Council Tuesday night to ask the city to expand its STAR bonds district to include an indoor-outdoor multisport camp he’s proposing.

“We wouldn’t have them on the agenda if we didn’t think they were on to something here,“ says City Manager Kathy Sexton.

The property where Steven is proposing the sports complex is at 6628 S. Rock Road not far from Field Station: Dinosaurs, which is in the sales tax and revenue district.

Steven will present an overall concept but not details for the project.

Sexton doesn’t have all the details yet either, but she says she wants it to be clear that this would not be a Genesis.

“It’s something that brings out-of-state visitors.”

Sexton says Tuesday’s City Council vote will be to set a public hearing on the sports complex for Aug. 27.

“They’re not making any commitments tonight.”