Another medical company to build headquarters near K-96 and Webb Road

For the first time, Serenity Health Management is going to own its own space with new headquarters near K-96 and Webb Road, which is something of a medical corridor in Wichita.

“We are looking forward to controlling our own destiny a little bit more,” says president Lars Stamp.

The company, which started with Serenity Home Health in 2005, is preparing to build a 7,030-square-foot building at 3221 N. Toben just east of DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers.

Stamp and executive vice president Steve Hardin acquired the company in 2008 and have grown it over the years, including by starting Serenity Hospice Care in 2014.

“It’s grown rapidly,” Stamp says.

The two have added investors, including Shocker coach Gregg Marshall.

Serenity Home Health and Serenity Hospice Care are separate entities except for back-office functions, such as IT and accounting.

Stamp says because of their different missions, “I really believe that everything must be separate.”

The growth of both sides of the business is necessitating more space, he says.

Currently, Serenity is in not quite 5,000 square feet in five suites at the Countryside Office Park near Harry and Webb Road.

“We just need more training facilities,” Stamp says. “Training’s a big part of what we do.”

That will be a significant part of the company’s new space.

Stamp says the new office will underscore the importance of clinicians who come there to train.

“We put a lot of effort and energy into . . . making the building about our field staff . . . as much as it would be for those people who would office there during the day.”

A pond will separate Serenity’s property from the law firm.

“They own half of the pond, we own the other half of the pond now,” Stamp says.

He says Serenity’s building will echo some of its surroundings, including a bridge by the pond.

“We’re going to have some nice outdoor space as well.”

Serenity also has a second new office at 11 S. Main St. in Hutchinson. It’s the first of what Stamp says will be other regional offices.

“We see that as a significant . . . strategy for our growth,” he says.

Serenity operates within about an hour of Wichita in every direction. With more than 100 employees, Stamp say it’s one of the larger home health and hospice companies in the area.

“We’ve been asked to go many places, so we want to do that in a way and at a speed that ensures continued quality,” Stamp says. “We’re not going to rush into any opportunity.”

Stamp says out of more than 12,000 home health agencies nationally, Serenity was one of only 30 to receive a 5-star rating from Medicare in 2016 for clinical quality and patient satisfaction.

Bill Gardner and Ellen Mosiman of Gardner Design redesigned the company’s logo, which will be on a sign at the new property and also is being rolled out now on the company’s almost 50 cars.

“We wanted to give our logo a refresh,” Stamp says.

Don and Craig Ablah of Classic Real Estate handled the deal for Serenity’s new Wichita space.

Hanney & Associates is the architect, and Rock Construction is the contractor.

Serenity’s new building will be ready early in the new year. Stamp says dirt work has already begun.

“It’s fun to see the progress even in that.”