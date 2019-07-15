Food isn’t the focus of this new Artisan business

Thomas Shafer is opening Artisan Home Technology at Soho Plaza within the Collective. Courtesy photo

When you hear the word “artisan,” you might automatically think of bread or some other kind of food.

But as Thomas Shafer points out, the word simply means “a skilled tradesman who makes things by hand,” and he says that’s why he’s naming his new business Artisan Home Technology.

Shafer says it’s “kind of old school meets modern technology.”

For almost a decade, he says he did the same thing for LivingSound but then realized he “was doing all of it,” from technology to the day-to-day business of the company.

“I might as well just get behind the wheel and do this thing,” Shafer says he thought.

He’s opening a store in 1,300 square feet next to Lola’s Bistro at Soho Plaza within the Collective at 21st and K-96 to provide custom residential technology installations. That could be sound systems or home security, or, it could be using devices customers already have, such as iPads, to turn on and off other things.

“It just makes life a whole, whole lot easier,” Shafer says.

He says his store won’t be a typical retail store.

“It’s more of a location to show folks what these solutions are like.”

Customers can play with voice controls or iPads to turn on TVs, adjust music and draw blinds.

The store’s tagline is “Everything easier.”

“I hear that all the time,” Shafer says. He says customers say, “I just want this to work.”

His focus will be audio and video solutions.

“That’s kind of where our passion’s at.”

Brett Harris of Landmark Commercial Real Estate handled the deal.

Shafer’s showroom isn’t open yet. He’s planning a grand opening in mid-August.

However, he is starting to accept business through his website.