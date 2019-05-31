Married photographers are still together, but their businesses aren’t

Photographer Christina Patton has moved her Boudoir by Wallflower from the Kress Building to the more intimate space of a former apartment at the Lux.

Aaron and Christina Patton are splitting up, but that doesn’t mean they’re not staying together, too.

The married photographers simply aren’t working in the same space anymore.

The two have been in a shared studio in the Kress Building at Douglas and Broadway for the last five years, but their lease is up, and they’re both now working elsewhere.

Aaron Patton, who does commercial work and has the Headshot Studio, is now sharing space with wedding and headshots photographer Tim Davis at 151 N. Rock Island.

Christina Patton, who has Boudoir by Wallflower, is now in a former apartment space on the top floor of the Lux at First and Market.

She says she likes the Lux space since it used to be an apartment. Christina Patton calls it “a special, intimate space with a different design to it.”





“It’s an apartment set-up, so it’s just a whole different way of shooting.”

Her exclusively boudoir photography caters to women “and on building up their self esteem.”

“It’s always very important to remember your beauty.”

Aaron Patton says he likes being in Old Town now, and he says it’s great for his clients, too.

“There’s 500,000 places to shoot . . . within about a 20-foot radius.”