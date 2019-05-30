Silver Linings can be found at NewMarket Square

Jennifer Browning loves the idea of a silver lining behind every cloud so much that she’s naming her new NewMarket Square shop Silver Linings Clothing Boutique. File photo

She’s opening Silver Linings Clothing Boutique next month at NewMarket Square at 21st and Maize Road.

“I felt like this was my silver lining for my future,” Browning says.

She’s relocating her shop from Iowa.

“I’m originally from Kansas, so all of my family is in this general area,” Browning says. “I was ready to get home and be close to family.”





She’s opening her store in 2,300 square feet by White Barn and Bath & Body Works.

Browning describes the clothing she sells as trendy and contemporary.

The store will carry size small through extra large.

Browning says she expects to appeal to shoppers from about age 17 to 50-something, though she says, “It’s all in what taste you have.”

She’ll also have some jewelry and accessories and is “looking at doing possibly a few home goods.”





Browning says that could mean items such as “cute little signs” and wine glasses.

Before starting her shop in Iowa, Browning worked for Wal-Mart for 24 years. She started as an hourly worker, went into management and then became a store manager.

“I’ve always wanted to own my own business.”

She’s renovating her new space now.

Stephanie Wise of John T. Arnold Associates handled the deal.

Browning says she hopes to open Silver Linings by June 20. Until then, customers can see what she offers at www.silverliningsclothingboutique.com, though they can’t order anything until everything is unpacked at the store.