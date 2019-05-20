Do the math: Mathnasium franchisee is adding a second center

Testimonial at Mathnasium of West Wichita Lee Gray talks about the math transformation in her grandson after he began attending Mathnasium of West Wichita. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lee Gray talks about the math transformation in her grandson after he began attending Mathnasium of West Wichita.

One Mathnasium plus one more is soon going to once again equal two of the math learning centers for the Wichita market.

Previous Mathnasium franchisees had centers at NewMarket Square and the Waterfront. They sold the west-side one to Rick Conklin, who in 2017 moved it across the 21st and Maize Road intersection to near the southeast corner, and they closed the one at the Waterfront.

Conklin now is reopening an east-side Mathnasium, this time at the Shops at Tallgrass just east of the northeast corner of 21st and Rock Road.

He says the timing is right since he’s gotten the west center rebuilt with a nice mix of students and some “amazing” teachers.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“We’ve had a few people drive from the east side,” Conklin says. “It’s not always easy.”

He says the east side is a sizable market, and he believes there is a gap to be filled.

“We think there’s a big need.”

The new space will be 1,900 square feet.

Craig Simon and Ted Branson of Landmark Commercial Real Estate handled the deal.





Conklin says Mathnasium caters to two types of students, all of whom are second grade through 12th grade.

There are the gifted and advanced students who want to study above what they may be learning in school.

Then there are students who are struggling.

“We want to help them get caught up and stay caught up,” Conklin says. “We’re able to teach math in a way that I guess you could say makes sense to kids.”

The new Mathnasium will open in the second or third week of July.

Conklin says he isn’t sure if Wichita would ever need a third Mathnasium. For now, he says there’s lots of room where the new one is opening at the Shops at Tallgrass.

“So we’ll see, but it’s a start.”