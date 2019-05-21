Longtime clothing shop to follow its former neighbor to Cambridge Market

Lisa Reiter, left, owns Ann’s Fashions with her parents, Glenda and Dave Betzen. The clothing store is leaving Normandie at Central and Woodlawn for Cambridge Market at 21st and Webb Road. The Wichita Eagle

Cambridge Market has landed another longtime Normandie business.

Like its former neighbor the Seafood Shop, Ann’s Fashions is leaving Normandie at Central and Woodlawn for Cambridge Market at 21st and Webb Road.

“I need more space,” says Lisa Reiter. “I would like to spread out.”

The store is in 2,800 square feet now and is moving to 3,700 square feet in July. Ann’s is taking part of the former Tad’s Locker Room space.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

There’s 4,050 total square feet available from the former Tad’s and Stems spaces, which can be divided into 2,145 square feet and 1,905 square feet or leased as one space.

With her new space, Reiter says she’ll be able to add dressing rooms and be able to display merchandise in a better way.

Part of the attraction at Cambridge is the other tenants, including several restaurants, she says.

“I like that everybody there is an independent retailer.”

The store has sizes 2 to 24 and is geared to women 45 and older who, as Reiter puts it, don’t want to look like teenyboppers or dress like their mothers, either.

“It’s kind of like a forgotten market.”

Reiter owns Ann’s with her parents, Glenda and Dave Betzen, and they’re celebrating the store’s 30th anniversary along with its move this summer.

What started as a part-time job for an 11-year-old Reiter turned into the family business.

Previously, the business was known as Harriett Ann’s Fashions.

Harriett Ann Brooks was a client of Glenda Betzen, who was a hairdresser.

Betzen says she lamented to Brooks one day that there weren’t any children on her block for Reiter to play with.

“So she said, ‘Just send her over.’ ”

Reiter’s career was born.

When Brooks decided to sell her business, Reiter says she knew another woman wanted to buy it and would not keep her.





“You know what, dad?” Reiter told her father. “We should buy that.”

She says she was joking, but he agreed. They incorporated after Reiter went to college.

She and her mother both have “Ann” for middle names, so it made sense to change the store’s name to Ann’s Fashions.

Betzen says she never could have guessed her offhand comment to Brooks would change their lives the way it has.





“Not in my wildest dreams.”

Dave Betzen says his daughter “pretty much runs the show.”

“It’s really worked out great,” his wife says.

Reiter agrees.

“We just have a lot of fun,” she says. “When it’s not fun anymore, we’re going to quit.”