Why is Bill Warren laughing that his car was stolen?

Not many people get a kick out of having a car stolen, but Bill Warren did Tuesday morning.

That’s because the vehicle in question is the security car for his new theater in Midwest City near Oklahoma City.

“We think it’s funny,” Warren says. “Of all things they steal a security vehicle? That’s kind of like stealing a police car.”

The car was inside the John K. Fisher dealership in El Dorado getting outfitted for its security detail.

Co-owner Tony Grunder says whoever broke in “ransacked the office obviously looking for money.”

Since Warren’s vehicle was in the building, the keys to the security vehicle were in it.





“Maybe they needed a ride home,” he says.

Though Grunder is dealing with a big headache — the police won’t let anyone in the dealership except him — he says he does see why Warren is having a chuckle.

“Oh, absolutely.”

Warren says he has plenty of time to order another vehicle before the new theater opens so it’s no big deal.

He says he’s purchased 20 or 30 vehicles from the dealership.

“We really like them.”

The “them” includes co-owner Kevin Crook.

“Yeah,” Grunder says, “there’s irony in that also.”