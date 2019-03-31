Unexpected buyer prompts law firm to move

The Accident Recovery Team was not looking for a new office, but that’s what the law firm got when a buyer wanted its building at 221 N. Topeka.
“They kind of called out of the blue,” says partner Sean Brennan. “We were happy where we were at.”
However, as with most places, he says, “There are always sort of things you wish you had. It was not to the extent that we were ready to move.”
He says new space at 833 N. Waco “enabled us to get some of those things we wanted to get.”
That includes increasing its space from 7,000 square feet to about 10,200 square feet.
The building was built as a law firm.
“And it’s on the river, so it’s beautiful,” Brennan says.
He and his wife, Chantelle, purchased the building.
They’ve done redevelopment in the Douglas Design District and also are downtown supporters.
“I consider that we’re still downtown,” Brennan says. “Downtown Wichita is extremely important to me.”
As for the buyer of the Topeka space, look for more news on that soon.
