What’s all the construction just south of Central and Rock Road? Something tasty

Dan Day is starting construction on his fifth Wichita-area Dunkin store, and this one’s in a prominent spot just south of the southeast corner of Central and Rock Road.
Day has been studying that corner for some time. He says he knew it was one of the most heavily traveled in the city, but for his purposes, he needed to know what intersection was hopping in the mornings.
Seventy percent of Dunkin’s business happens before 11 a.m.
As it happens, Central and Rock fit the bill for that, too, but then Day had to figure out how to get there.
“That’s when I got together with Doug Malone,” he says of the ICT Capital partner.
“He just worked really hard on getting the whole deal done.”
Dunkin will open in August at 360 N. Rock Road, which is just north of Jimmy John’s. Fuzzy’s Taco Shop and Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers are along that strip of Rock as well.
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is just west of the intersection.
The new Dunkin will be the chain’s latest prototype.
“Dunkin’s trying to . . . change some things for the future,” Day says. “The look, of course, is very different.”
The interior is bright and open, and there’s a dedicated area for mobile-order pickups. There’s a drive-through as well.
There’s also a new tap system that serves eight cold beverages, such as cold-brew coffee and nitro-infused cold-brew coffee.
Though breakfast is the top sales time for Dunkin, it’s open from 5 a.m. till 9 p.m. daily.
The Dunkin build also includes a redesign of the LoanMax Title Loans building north of it, which will accommodate the free-standing, 2,000-square-foot Dunkin and its drive-through.
Ink Construction and Clarkitecture are working on the project.
The new Dunkin is a DD Green Achievement restaurant, which means that it saves 25 percent more energy than a typical Dunkin.
Day’s company, NewDays LLC, was named Restaurant Manager of the Year out of 500 Dunkin stores in the western part of the country.
He first entered the Wichita market in 2014 and is getting ready to open store No. 4 next month near Patriot and Rock Road in Derby.
The Central and Rock Road Dunkin will be No. 5.
Day already has a Dunkin in west Wichita, but he says he wants one more there.
“I really want to get another one on the west side. . . . We’re looking really hard.”
