Group of businessmen express ‘some light interest’ in redeveloping former library

Mayor Jeff Longwell has been in talks with several organizations about possibly relocating to the city’s longtime downtown library, but others are eyeing the building as well.
Businessman Mark Hutton and a group of mostly silent investors have “some light interest” in doing something there.
“I just want to see the building utilized . . . in a manner that fits its stature in the community and not be torn down,” he says. “That would be tragic, in my opinion, and it doesn’t sound like they’re heading that way, which is good.”
Hutton calls the former library “one of the architectural gems in Wichita.”
The library was built in 1967 and received a national design award from the American Institute of Architects the next year. It is known for its Brutalist style of Midcentury Modern design, which some laud and others don’t look on as fondly.
The library closed last year when the new Advanced Learning Library — a $38 million downtown branch at Second and McLean Boulevard — opened in June.
Hutton says he and some others brainstormed ideas for the space, such as using it for a bank or a venue, although there’s “some concern that that marketplace is getting pretty full.”
He says it could be converted to Class A office space for a variety of tenants.
There’s “nothing that really lit us up” yet, Hutton says.
Longwell has talked to KPTS, Channel 8, the Kansas African American Museum and the Museum of World Treasures about locating there.
In a March 1 Have You Heard? story, KPTS president and CEO Victor Hogstrom expressed interest in the “beautiful building.”
Ted Ayres, president of the African American Museum’s board, said he was happy people were thinking about the museum and its future but that there’s “a lot of information that has to be gathered.”
No one with the Museum of World Treasures could be reached at that time, but president and CEO Mike Noller has since said in a statement that the museum also appreciates being included and will “look forward to exploring what’s best for the future of the Museum and the people we serve.”
