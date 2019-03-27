32-year-old construction firm to be liquidated, but no one will discuss why

Builders Plus Construction went from being one of the most noticeable Wichita companies a few years ago to suddenly being gone.
Earlier this year, Have You Heard? checked in with Chris Callen, who took over running the company from his parents, Hal and Donna.
“I’m no longer running Builders Plus,” Chris Callen said. “I’ve been removed from that for quite a while.”
When asked what happened to the company, Callen said, “I’m not at liberty to say.”
Neither of his parents returned several calls for comment.
Now, McCurdy Auction is publicizing a “complete business liquidation” of Builders Plus.
“Recognized Construction Company Set to Sell All Assets at Auction,” a Wednesday afternoon e-mail said.
“The owners of this 32-year-old commercial concrete business recently retired and closed their doors.”
In early 2016, Chris Callen signed a lease for more than 18,000 square feet at the high-profile former Big Dog Motorcycle space in the Douglas Design District. He said part of the reason was Builders Plus was out of room with about 8,000 square feet on South Hoover.
The other reason, he said, “is there’s a lot more we want to do. A huge part of what we want to do with the new area is to be much more transparent to the entire city.”
In another interview in 2016, Callen and his parents discussed him taking over the company, though his parents had planned to stay on.
Callen also created a co-working space for start-ups in the Big Dog building, which led to him leaving Builders Plus to start a company called Grit Virtual, which develops virtual reality software to help plan construction projects
For a time, Callen and the company seemed to be everywhere.
The business was a Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce Small Business Award finalist in 2016 and 2017. Also in 2017, Callen was named the chamber’s Exceptional Young Leader at its annual Honors Night.
When asked about Grit Virtual, Callen said, “Probably not going to comment on that either.”
There will be three online auctions for Builders Plus liquidation.
According to McCurdy’s e-mail, “The first auction will include general tools, equipment, electronics and office furnishings. It will be open for bidding April 2 through April 11. The second auction will include concrete industry tools and equipment. It will be open for bidding April 9 through April 18. The final auction will include trucks, trailers and heavy equipment and machinery. It will be open for bidding April 16 through April 25.”
Get more information on the liquidation at McCurdyAuction.com.
