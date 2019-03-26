Carrie Rengers

Why is the High Touch sign coming off the company’s building on South Main Street?

High Touch Technologies is in the process of changing the sign atop its building at 110 S. Main St. It’s the last piece of the company’s rebranding efforts, and the new sign coincides with its 35th anniversary.
High Touch Technologies is in the process of changing the sign atop its building at 110 S. Main St. It’s the last piece of the company’s rebranding efforts, and the new sign coincides with its 35th anniversary. Courtesy photo
The High Touch sign is coming off the High Touch Technologies building at 110 S. Main St., which has prompted some to wonder what’s going on.

“It’s just the last piece of our rebranding efforts that we started last year,” says CFO Jana Davis.

The rebranding started last May, but the company saved a new sign for now to coincide with its 35th anniversary.

Davis says the company wanted “to have a big splash” with the new sign.

“It’s just our last item on the list,” she says. “We wanted to kind of have a big bang out there for our celebration.”

