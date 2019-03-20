Warren Theatres in negotiations on another possible new theater

Wichita’s Warren Theatres is in negotiations for a possible new theater in Stillwater, Okla.
“We kick a lot of tires and look at a lot of deals, and we get approached by a lot of people and are pretty selective,” president Bill Warren says.
Dan Gray, vice president of operations, says Stillwater approached the company.
Warren previously had Oklahoma theaters in Moore and Broken Arrow but sold them, as he did with his Wichita theaters.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle
#ReadLocal
He’s currently building a new theater in Midwest City east of Oklahoma City.
“It will be the most-luxurious theater I’ve ever built,” Warren said. “We always up our game each time we build a theater. . . . This is going to be pretty spectacular on the inside.”
Initially, Warren planned twin $25 million theaters in the Oklahoma City area, but he put his one in the Edmond area on hold.
“I don’t want to be building two theaters at the same time,” Warren says. “I really don’t want to tie up 50 million bucks at the same time.”
He says he’ll open Midwest City in May and then see.
“I’m in no hurry.”
Warren says he can’t say for sure if the second Oklahoma City theater will happen. Nor can he say on Stillwater, Warren says.
“Stillwater is a good city. We’ll just have to see where it goes.”
Comments