Newly named business opens in the former Mama Deaux Seafood House space

The new Wellspring Animal Hospital, which is the former Helten Veterinary Clinic, is now open in the former Mama Deaux Seafood House at 606 N. Winterset St.
Owners Heather and Jason Albertson have tripled the size of their practice, which offers general veterinary services, surgery, dentistry, boarding and grooming.
The Albertsons purchased the Helten Veterinary Clinic more than three years ago, and Jason Albertson says it made sense to change the clinic’s name for several reasons.
He says there’s a biblical reference with the word Wellspring, which Albertson says appeals to his and his wife’s Christian beliefs.
He says they’ve also attempted to create an almost spalike atmosphere that’s clean, relaxing and has a stone water feature that pairs nicely with the Wellspring name.
Also, he says there’s a trend toward clinics not being named for individuals. It makes them easier to sell later.
The new space is 5,700 square feet and offers room to grow.
Heather Albertson says there will be a grand opening later this spring.
