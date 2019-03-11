Reddi Industries expands into another new service field

Brothers Tommy and Zack Steven apparently are attempting to live up to their Reddi Industries name by continuing to add service lines to so they can be ready for whatever customers need.
The latest area of new business is appliance repair thanks to their acquisition of Action Appliance at 3228 S. West St.
“We get a lot of requests, honestly, for appliance work already as it is,” Tommy Steven says.
The company already does plumbing, and appliance issues often are related to plumbing, so he says it’s a natural fit.
“It’s really kind of an easy transition.”
Action Appliance opened in 1981. The company serviced all major appliance brands but specialized in high-end brands, including Bosch, Sub-Zero and Thermador.
Reddi has hired Action Appliance’s three employees and is consolidating the business at its East Kellogg Reddi campus.
Besides plumbing and appliance repair, Reddi does heating and air, electrical, irrigation, sprinklers, fencing, lawn care, garage doors and industrial services.
They’ve transformed what originally was Reddi Root’r Plumbing into a more full-service business for residential and commercial customers.
Steven says he and his brother continue to be open to acquisitions of other businesses with good reputations.
“We’re always looking for companies.”
