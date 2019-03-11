Carrie Rengers

Have You Heard

Reddi Industries expands into another new service field

By Carrie Rengers

March 11, 2019 05:00 AM

Reddi Industries is now in the appliance repair business with its acquisition of Action Appliance.
Reddi Industries is now in the appliance repair business with its acquisition of Action Appliance. Dreamstime TNS
Reddi Industries is now in the appliance repair business with its acquisition of Action Appliance. Dreamstime TNS

Brothers Tommy and Zack Steven apparently are attempting to live up to their Reddi Industries name by continuing to add service lines to so they can be ready for whatever customers need.

The latest area of new business is appliance repair thanks to their acquisition of Action Appliance at 3228 S. West St.

“We get a lot of requests, honestly, for appliance work already as it is,” Tommy Steven says.

The company already does plumbing, and appliance issues often are related to plumbing, so he says it’s a natural fit.

“It’s really kind of an easy transition.”

Action Appliance opened in 1981. The company serviced all major appliance brands but specialized in high-end brands, including Bosch, Sub-Zero and Thermador.

Reddi has hired Action Appliance’s three employees and is consolidating the business at its East Kellogg Reddi campus.

Besides plumbing and appliance repair, Reddi does heating and air, electrical, irrigation, sprinklers, fencing, lawn care, garage doors and industrial services.

They’ve transformed what originally was Reddi Root’r Plumbing into a more full-service business for residential and commercial customers.

Steven says he and his brother continue to be open to acquisitions of other businesses with good reputations.

“We’re always looking for companies.”

Carrie Rengers

Carrie Rengers has been a reporter for almost three decades, including 16 years at The Wichita Eagle. Her Have You Heard? column of business scoops runs five days a week in The Eagle. If you have a tip, please e-mail or tweet her or call 316-268-6340.

  Comments  