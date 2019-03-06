Cadillac Lake development lands its first retail tenant at 29th and Maize Road

Two years after Slawson Cos. started work at the Cadillac Lake property at the southeast corner of 29th and Maize Road, the company has its first retail deal.
Hobby Lobby is going to open there.
Broker Marc Knowles of Kansas City-based CBRE, which represents Slawson, confirms the deal.
The arts-and-crafts chain already has a store at Central and Ridge Road, but it’s not clear if that store will be affected by the new opening.
No one with Hobby Lobby responded to requests for comment.
There’s also a Hobby Lobby at Regency Lakes at 21st and Greenwich and another in Derby.
Knowles said there’s no time frame yet on when the new Hobby Lobby will open.
Cadillac Lake, which is named for the lake on the property, is north of Slawson’s NewMarket Square that starts at 21st and Maize Road and extends north.
The 34-acre development is along the west side of the lake.
So far, Cadillac Lake has a Hampton Inn. The development is a mixed-use center instead of a typical retail center.
One component of the development is enhancing wetlands that Slawson gave the city for an urban wetlands park.
The 40 donated acres is next to 50 other acres that the city owns. The city now plans a nature park for all of it, which will include a walking trail around the wetlands and interpretive signage for vegetation and wildlife in the area. The property is a migratory water spot.
The park is named Pracht Wetlands after the family who owned the property for almost a century.
