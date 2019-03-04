A second longtime print company is leaving Wichita following McCormick Armstrong

Another print company is leaving Wichita.
Less than two weeks after news broke that McCormick Armstrong is ceasing operations here after agreeing to sell to Indiana-based EP Graphics, employees at Taylor Communications were told their jobs are moving out of state.
Jennifer Heimer, spokeswoman for Minnesota-based Taylor, says it’s “just consolidating operations” of its web press and label printing.
“We have other locations that do similar work throughout the organization,” she says.
The company has about 12,000 employees, 80 of whom are in Wichita. It has sites across the United States.
“The majority (of work) will be brought up to Minnesota,” she says.
Workers will have the option of going there or to Dallas or they will receive a severance package.
Taylor acquired the Wichita portion of its business in 2016 as part of a larger acquisition of the business side of Staples Office Solutions.
Heimer says Taylor plans to sell the company’s 50,000-square-foot plant at 9909 W. York St.
The company will cease operations here in June.
Comments