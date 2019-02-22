Carrie Rengers

Supplement World to open its fifth and sixth stores

Supplement World is opening its third Wichita store on Friday and its third Oklahoma City store next week.

“We’re definitely always keeping our eye out to grow,” says CEO Dustin West.

The third Wichita store will be at 1535 S. Oliver in the A-OK shopping center.

“We just felt like there was a little bit of a void kind of in the southern (part of) Wichita,” West says.

He says with the new Vasa Fitness seeming to do well nearby, opening a store in the area made sense.

Vasa was “definitely an influence on our decision for opening our store,” West says.

In addition to the third new store in Oklahoma City, West says he has his eyes on Tulsa, Dallas and Kansas City.

“We have some different markets on our radar.”

